Dispatches from Dallas, July 19 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s a grab bag of national, state, and local news. From important matters like reactions to last weekend’s shooting and Texas and the Metroplex showing up at the RNC to the trivial like the arrival of the Michelin Guide, we have something for everybody.

This week’s post was brought to you by the 40 best songs of 2024, according to the New York Times. Their music playlists are better than their opinion writing and their presidential news coverage.

Let’s dive right into things:

Related Posts: