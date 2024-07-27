Mayor Whitmire names a new fire chief

Fired or retired, depends on the source.

Sam Peña is out as Houston’s Fire Chief, Mayor John Whitmire said Friday.

The news was first reported by KPRC.

“(Peña) plans to retire,” Mayor John Whitmire told the TV station. “I thank him for his service. He has served us during some difficult times. I said during the campaign my department heads will have six months to prove themselves and I think it’s time to make a change. I think we can do better, in fact, we will do better.”

Peña told the TV station he had no conversations with Whitmire about the retirement. He could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

Peña, who has led the department since 2016, will be replaced by Tom Muñoz, who currently leads both the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Public Safety and Homeland Security office.

“Chief Muñoz is a strong leader dedicated to preparing and protecting Houstonians for emergencies,” Whitmire wrote in a Friday news release. “I believe he is the best emergency management coordinator in the country. He is experienced, knowledgeable, and widely respected. I have worked alongside him during the flooding in Kingwood, the derecho, Hurricane Beryl, and the winter freeze. I am confident that Chief Muñoz is the best person to lead the City’s fire department at this time.”

Muñoz called Whitmire a “no-nonsense leader who has supported our firefighters since day one.”

“I am committed to taking care of the residents of Houston, which must begin with taking care of the men and women of the Houston Fire Department,” Muñoz wrote in a Friday news release. “The work we do today will have a lasting impact for years to come, and I know that with this administration, we can improve the safety of all residents and future generations.”