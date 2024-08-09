Dispatches from Dallas, August 9 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have another grab bag including: Six Degrees of Clarence Thomas; election news; shenanigans in Fort Worth; law enforcement news, mostly about the jail, from Tarrant County; suburban school district news; the DMN’s opinions about all sorts of local news; the state of Dallas’ community pools; religious buildings in the burbs; new local music; the State Fair finalist foods (with photos); and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of local heroine St Vincent.

Let’s jump right in:

