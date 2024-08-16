If at first you don’t succeed…

Harris County will relaunch its guaranteed income initiative with added restrictions following Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit challenging the legality of the Uplift Harris program.

Though the Uplift Harris legal battle is still making its way through the courts, the clock is running out to move forward with the $20.5 million program because it’s funded by federal pandemic recovery dollars that must be allocated by the end of the year.

Around 1,900 participants were selected earlier this year to receive $500 monthly payments for 18 months, following a similar guaranteed income model that has been used around the country.

[…]

Paxton’s office has argued the program violates a state law prohibiting the gift of public funds to any individual, does not serve a public purpose and lacks sufficient controls on how the funding can be spent. The county has defended the initiative, arguing that it will alleviate poverty and the participants were selected by a common method of distributing public funds, a lottery system with eligibility requirements.

San Antonio and Austin have previously implemented similar programs without facing legal challenges from the state.

Under the new plan approved Thursday, the households that were already awaiting payment will receive pre-loaded cards that restrict spending to approved categories.

“That’s not the spirit of a guaranteed income program,” Hidalgo said. “That’s why this is Uplift Harris 2.0, not Uplift Harris. But it is a way to keep our promises to these families and we do think it will have a benefit and something that we can study.”

If the state challenges the modified program, the county plans to reallocate the funding to existing programs that support people living in poverty, Hidalgo said.