Asking the fox to audit the henhouse

Houston Democrats asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Monday to investigate a charter school network founded by Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles, after Spectrum News reported in May that Third Future Schools moved money from its Texas public charters to Colorado campuses while Miles was CEO.

Spectrum News reported that Third Future Schools charged its Texas schools fees that fed into a general fund, which, in part, subsidized one of its schools in Colorado before it closed. A 2022 audit also reported that Third Future Schools Texas ran a deficit due to debts to “other TFS network schools and to TFS corporate.”

Miles denied in May allegations of illegal financial practices at his former charter network. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath had said he referred the issue to the Texas Education Agency’s complaint team, but that initial reports did not show evidence of wrongdoing.

Nine area lawmakers asked Paxton to conduct a financial audit, review Texas Third Future schools’ compliance with state laws, and investigate potential conflicts of interest. They also asked the Attorney General to ensure Third Future Schools keeps an administrative office in Texas as required by law rather than a mailbox.

The letter also called for the office to scrutinize Houston ISD’s $4.4 billion bond, which the district’s Board of Managers voted to place on the November ballot, and that such scrutiny should include explanations of the district’s budget deficit.