January 2025 campaign finance reports: State officeholders

Posted on February 24, 2025 by Charles Kuffner

I wasn’t going to do a state office roundup – there are no Democratic state officeholders, the races of interest won’t have candidates for several months, etc – but I decided that to be consistent with my message about our elected officials needing to want to win at least as much as we do, I should check in on what the ones from this area have in the bank. So let’s take a look.

Carol Alvarado – SD06
Borris Miles – SD13
Molly Cook – SD15

Ron Reynolds – HD27
Suleman Lalani – HD76
Alma Allen – HD131
Ann Johnson – HD134
Jon Rosenthal – HD135
Gene Wu – HD137
Charlene Ward Johnson – HD139
Armando Walle – HD140
Senfronia Thompson – HD141
Harold Dutton – HD142
Ana Hernandez – HD143
Mary Ann Perez – HD144
Christina Morales – HD145
Lauren Ashley Simmons – HD146
Jolanda Jones – HD147
Penny Shaw – HD148
Hubert Vo – HD149


Dist  Name             Raised      Spent    Loans    On Hand
============================================================
SD06  Alvarado        198,580     61,686        0  1,564,381
SD13  Miles           100,383    105,774  492,756     22,107
SD15  Cook             94,178     48,221        0    155,853

HD27  Reynolds         29,390     24,459   40,910     34,574
HD76  Lalani           48,975    115,458        0    151,235
HD131 Allen            13,290     10,876        0     67,125
HD134 Johnson         220,340     32,237        0    527,021
HD135 Rosenthal        66,885     42,823        0     66,763
HD137 Wu              138,467    116,773   10,000    123,609
HD139 Johnson          50,760     22,687   15,000     26,059
HD140 Walle           146,872     93,909        0    267,898
HD141 Thompson        251,831     90,222        0  1,032,927
HD142 Dutton           48,800     16,959        0    148,761
HD143 Hernandez       157,510     33,586        0    448,309
HD144 Perez            77,679     33,040        0    211,703
HD145 Morales          45,639     41,259    5,000     61,067
HD146 Simmons          68,314     65,277        0     86,488
HD147 Jones            46,654     22,110        0    118,195
HD148 Shaw             17,974     13,787        0          0
HD149 Vo               22,600     23,935        0    100,998

New Senator Molly Cook had to win or place in five elections last year, so for her to come out of all that with $155K on hand is pretty good. I expect her to be a force, and I look forward to seeing what she can do in an election year with having the office of State Senator behind her. Sen. Borris Miles has been more of a self-funder than fundraiser, so while his cash on hand total is kind of shocking, it’s not really surprising. There are also persistent rumors about his possible retirement due to health concerns, which would also be consistent with his financial showing. I’ll get to Sen. Alvarado in a minute.

It’s not a surprise that a longtime icon like Rep. Senfronia Thompson would be a good fundraiser and have a decent amount in the bank. It’s also not out of order to wonder what that money is for. I can’t recall even a minor league challenge to her since I’ve been paying close attention to electoral politics. To be blunt, she doesn’t need that much money, and she really should be using some of it to help the greater Democratic cause. And at the risk of being even more indelicate, she just turned 86 years old. I hope she has a plan for what to do with this money in the near-to-medium term future.

The Over 80 caucus also includes Reps. Alma Allen and, as of this month, Harold Dutton. I have tremendous respect for the work that Reps. Allen and Thompson have done – let’s just say Rep. Dutton has some good things and some very not good things on his ledger and leave it at that – but Father Time comes for us all. Rep. Allen has had mostly token challengers in the past few cycles, while Rep. Dutton has had some more serious and less serious challengers. It would be nice to have one of the more serious challengers for him in 2026, but that means recruitment should be going on now, and that person needs to do a lot of ground work. Money will only get you so far in HD142.

We’ve talked plenty about the 2024 election numbers in HD144 and what that means for Rep. Mary Ann Perez, who was unopposed last November and was not a visible presence in the overall campaign. She has a few bucks in the bank, and she’s going to need a lot more because she’s going to be a top Republican target if they’re not complete idiots. I will note that her colleagues, Reps. Ana Hernandez and Armando Walle, are both also good fundraisers who had little to do and thus did little in last year’s election. They also saw some slippage in the Democratic performance of their districts, enough that if I were an opportunistic Republican strategist I’d be busily recruiting in their neighborhoods as well, not so much with the idea of winning those races but of raising the tide for their ticket overall as they try to win some countywide races. I would VERY VERY MUCH like to see those three, plus Sen. Alvarado, whose district overlaps them all, be a lot more active on the ground, on the air, on the Internet, and wherever else they think they can contribute next year. They’re good legislators, they vote right and represent their districts well. I like them all. I’m just asking to see more of them going forward. We need all the help we can get.

Rep. Penny Morales Shaw also needs to be looking ahead to 2026, though she starts out as someone who has been more visible on the trail. Her report had a blank for the “cash on hand” field, so I don’t know what she actually has. I have faith she will rise to the challenge.

Overall we have a pretty good Democratic legislative caucus in Harris and Fort Bend Counties. There’s a lot of talent and some exciting newcomers – keep an eye on Reps. Lauren Simmons and Sulemon Lalani – and we have the potential to add to their numbers, and maybe eventually expand to Brazoria County and who knows from there. Getting good recruits in HDs 26 and 138 at a bare minimum is vital. If you have a Democratic State Rep and/or State Senator, now is a good time to be calling their office and telling them what you want to see from them. Not just over the next couple of months, where the best we can hope for is to make some terrible bills slightly less bad, but going forward from there. Say it with me now, we need to win more elections. These folks need to be at the forefront of that.

