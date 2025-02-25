And this is how measles spreads

Hopefully this won’t turn into something much bigger.

Health officials in Hays County have issued a public health alert after a possible measles exposure in the area.

Officials said a person who tested positive for the contagious virus visited San Marcos on Friday, Feb. 14.

According to the Hays County Health Department, the Gaines County resident who tested positive for measles was in San Marcos from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

Officials warn that anyone who was at Texas State University from approximately 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Twin Peaks Restaurant from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — or up to two hours after those times — may have been exposed and could be at risk of developing measles.

The Hays County Health Department is requesting that individuals who may have been exposed notify their local health authority. The Hays County Health Department, the Texas Department of State Health Services and other local health agencies are working together to investigate potential contacts.

The individual from Gaines County also traveled to multiple areas in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 15. They include the University of Texas at San Antonio main campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, the River Walk attractions — Wax Museum, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and Ripley’s Illusion Lab — between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Mr. Crabby’s Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The person also visited a New Braunfels Buc-ees on Feb. 16 between 9 a.m. and noon.

[…]

People who were at Texas State University and at Twin Peaks Restaurant during the times of possible exposure are advised to do the following: