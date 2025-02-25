Some kind of immigration action happening at Colony Ridge

Could be a big deal, or could just be Monday. Hard to say for sure.

A state and federal law enforcement operation targeting “criminals and illegal immigrants” in Colony Ridge took place Monday morning, according to a social media post by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents with the operation Abbott said he had been planning for months alongside Trump Administration “border czar” Tom Homan. The 33,000 acre majority-Latino residential development in Liberty County was at the forefront of anti-immigration rhetoric from Abbott and other state officials for much of the 2024 election season.

“Colony Ridge is being targeted today,” Abbott wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning.”

Houston Landing reporters at the development on Monday observed several traffic stops by state troopers and at least a dozen DPS and unmarked law enforcement vehicles patrolling the area. No officials identifying themselves as federal immigration enforcement agents were spotted.

Sgt. Eric Burse, a public information officer with DPS, downplayed Monday’s operation, saying it was par for the course for the agency’s operations for the last two years in Colony Ridge, which began after local law enforcement raised concerns that the rate of the development’s population growth was outstripping its resources.

The agency can not and will not conduct immigration raids, Burse added.

“We’ve been here for two years. It’s nothing new for what we’re doing,” Burse said. “All of a sudden you get a tweet, and it just blows up.”

Burse directed further questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has not responded to a request for comment.

Abbott wrote in a later tweet that the operation began “hours” before his first post announcing it shortly after 10 a.m.

Liberty County leaders were unaware of the operation prior to Abbott’s tweet, County Judge Jay Knight said Monday. Knight added that he was unaware of any local law enforcement assisting with immigration raids.

“Would’ve been nice if the government let us know,” Knight said. “I wasn’t informed about anything. It’s news to me.”

Captain David Meyers, public information officer with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Monday that the agency was not participating in the operation. He said “higher ups” with the agency were given a courtesy call in recent days to inform them of the plans.