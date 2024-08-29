Texas blog roundup for the week of August 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance is not going back as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff considers the first post-Biden poll of Texas.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project read the 90 page report on the HPD suspended cases scandal. You want to know who is letting criminals back on the streets in great number? HPD!

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck explains why the SCOTUS ruling on Title IX is both a big deal and a huge mess.

Law Dork outlines what Kamala Harris needs to be saying about court reform.

Raise Your Hand Texas documents why Texas needs to invest more in pre-K.

Space City Weather and The Eyewall warn against calling this hurricane season a bust.

Your Local Epidemiologist presents a guide to Fall 2024 vaccines.

Houstonia begs you to drive less on the highways and more on the regular roads.

