The first Harris/Trump poll of Texas

Let’s talk about this for a minute.

Vice President Kamala Harris trails former President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in Texas, shaving off nearly half the Republican nominee’s one-time advantage over President Joe Biden from earlier this year, according to a new poll released Thursday. The survey, conducted earlier this month by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs, is among the first to measure where things stand in Texas since Biden dropped his reelection bid last month. In June, the same pollster found that Trump led Biden by nearly 9 percentage points. The latest survey also recorded a 2-point lead for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz over his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred — virtually unchanged from the June poll. In the new survey, 46.6% of likely voters said they intend to vote for the Republican senator, compared to 44.5% for Allred. […] At the presidential level, independent voters appeared to drive much of the shift toward Harris: Trump now leads among that voting bloc by just 2 percentage points, down from a 24-point edge in June. Harris also gained ground among women, who now favor her by a 6-point margin after narrowly backing Trump in the Hobby School’s earlier poll. Trump’s 4.9-point lead in the Hobby School’s latest poll is similar to the 5.6-point margin by which he carried the state over Biden in 2020. Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon suggested earlier this week that the campaign does not intend to make much of a play for Texas. She noted the high cost of advertising in the state and suggested it would divert resources from other more closely contested states. “At the end of the day, our responsibility as a presidential campaign is to ensure we get to 270 [electoral votes],” O’Malley Dillon said, fielding audience questions for an event at the Democratic National Convention. “I would love to get to a bigger number than that, but that is all we care about.”

You can see the poll memo here. The Presidential numbers were 49.5 to 44.6 for Trump over Harris, with RFK Jr getting 2.7% (guffaw). It had been 48.9 to 40.3 for Trump over Biden in June.

I don’t care to get into the crosstabs or obsess over any of this. I’m trying to wean myself of that habit. For what it’s worth, this poll is more or less in line with what we’ve seen nationally, in that Harris has greatly improved on Biden’s numbers while Trump’s have stayed fairly steady. Allred and Cruz were about the same in June, which among other things means that Allred had been running considerably ahead of Biden. Biden was far and away the top Dem performer in 2020, so having Harris pull even with Allred moves things closer to that previous dynamic.

At a macro level, I believe Harris has room to grow. To me the big question is whether she can cut into the Trump-Biden gap from 2020, even a little. Assuming she is elected and comes within, say, four points here, it will be hard for me to imagine a re-election strategy in 2028 that doesn’t include seriously contesting Texas. On the flip side, if RFK Jr (giggle) does indeed drop out and endorse Trump, as the rumors have it, there will be no novel third party outlet for Republicans who don’t like Trump but don’t want to vote for a Democrat. That could help boost his total, as this will be the first real two-party race Trump has been in, and that may keep Harris from getting closer.

(This is assuming RFK Jr (snort) is actually removed from the ballot, which assumes his campaign has its shit together enough to properly withdraw before the statutory deadline. If he’s on the ballot, running or not, he’ll draw two points or so, more at Trump’s expense. We’ll know soon enough what this situation is.)

The main thing I’m looking for going forward is further evidence of real Democratic engagement and enthusiasm (so far, so very good), which I am hoping will put a couple of legislative seats and maybe CD15 in play, and help Dems hold those appellate court benches we won in 2018. I don’t expect to post much about the polls, but if something weird or unexpected comes up, I’ll be on it.

