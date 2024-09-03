Judge Hidalgo advocates for the Flood Control tax hike

I’ve got my eye on this.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in her State of the County address on Thursday made her first public push for a proposed tax hike that would create more funds for infrastructure maintenance.

Hidalgo said in her first in-person State of the County address since 2019 that while the county’s investment in storm resiliency projects and other flood control efforts has increased since Hurricane Harvey, the total amount allotted for maintenance has remained unchanged. Harris County, she said, will struggle to maintain the $5 billion it has scheduled in new projects over the next five years without the increase.

“We can actually turn the page on flooding, and there are some other ways worth trying,” Hidalgo said. “So we now have an item on the November ballot where voters can allow us to invest in maintenance so we’re maintaining the projects we’re building.”

The proposal would increase the Harris County Flood Control District’s tax rate to 4.8 cents for every $100 in property value. For someone who owns a $400,000 home, the increase would amount to roughly $60 more per year and would generate somewhere in the ballpark of $113 million in revenue for the flood control district.

Harris County’s tax rate has steadily declined since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. From a high rate of 57 cents in 2021, the most recently adopted tax rate was just 49 cents in 2023.

[…]

The ballot proposal is even supported by Republican Commissioner Tom Ramsey, who butted heads this week with county Democrats over an initiative to increase voter registration across Harris County.

“We have known for 30-plus years that flood control was underfunded when it came to maintenance,” Ramsey said when Commissioners Court voted to put the proposal on the ballot. “We are today saying that’s not acceptable.”