DUI charge dismissed against Judge Kelli Johnson

This took an unexpected turn.

Judge Kelli Johnson’s misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge was dismissed Tuesday after a toxicology report failed to reveal any signs of alcohol or drugs in her system at the time of a June arrest — one of two traffic stops that coincided with accounts of bizarre behavior, her defense attorney said.

Johnson’s defense attorney Chris Tritico addressed the dismissal on her behalf and said Johnson also hopes to return to the bench “after recovering from a brain injury.”

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, whose prosecutors took over the case after the recusal of Harris County lawyers, signed the motion to dismiss the misdemeanor charge after his office found a lack of evidence to continue the case. The office determined there were “no intoxicating substances in the defendant’s breath or blood during the June 25 traffic stop. Court records reflected the dismissal later Tuesday.

Johnson was arrested during the traffic stop and booked into the Harris County Jail. She returned to court with sporadic attendance, ultimately going on medical leave from the 178th District Court for weeks.

She is unopposed on the November ballot, ensuring she will serve a third term.

Tritico attributed the injury to an incident in February when Johnson, while riding a scooter at her home, fell and hit her head. He said she lost consciousness for several hours and woke up in a hospital after someone found her. She received 14 stitches, he said.

Neurosurgeon experts warned that slipping unconscious in a fall like what Johnson is said to have experienced may be indicative of a serious brain injury that requires time and therapy to heal. Younger adults tend to recover more quickly than others.

“You don’t have to have a high-velocity or high-height fall to suffer a traumatic brain injury,” said Dr. Ganesh Rao, professor and chair of neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

He explained that some patients don’t behave like themselves immediately after, while others also struggle to concentrate at work and are unable to keep track of time and other memories.

“They might not recognize that their behavior is odd,” he said.

Tritico declined to elaborate on Johnson’s diagnosis but said she continues to receive treatment for the injury and that it has so far been successful.

“She sounds like the Kelli Johnson I’ve known for years,” he said.