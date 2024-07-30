More on Judge Kelli Johnson

Not great.

Top judicial leaders in Houston have effectively removed hundreds of pending cases from state district Judge Kelli Johnson and assigned them to other jurists in the wake of two recent DWI stops — one on June 25 that led to her arrest — and a judicial complaint filed by her court reporter.

The reassignment of her docket, detailed in an order filed Thursday, happened after the Democratic judge, who is seeking reelection in November, went to work at the criminal courthouse but failed to preside on the bench. The order, signed by Judge Latosha Lewis Payne, Harris County’s local administrative judge, and Judge Susan Brown, a governor-appointee for the Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas, comes in the wake of Johnson’s arrest on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge.

The rare move to reassign cases strips the elected judge of her ability to preside over her docket without the State Commission on Judicial Conduct having to suspend her.

A statement from Amanda Cain, spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the District Courts, noted that Johnson remains the elected official over that court. The order is scheduled to last through Aug. 9.

Johnson did not address the docket change in a Wednesday night phone call from the courthouse but said she did not know about the judicial complaint.

In an unsolicited Facebook message to a Chronicle reporter in the early hours Wednesday, Johnson derided the decision to remove her docket and disparaged Brown as a “political hack.”

“I have more time this week since Susan f—ing Brown decided to take away MY dockets,” she wrote.

She also had choice words for another judge, Robert Johnson, who presides in the 177th District Court — also on the 19th floor. Johnson confirmed she sent the message in a followup call.

“He sucks by the way and f—ed with the wrong person — me,” Johnson wrote. “I just know he is a complete despicable and unconscionable a—.”

[…]

Gail Rolen, a court reporter who has worked for Johnson since 2017 and was a constant presence on high-profile trials, said she filed her complaint with the commission against the judge this month because of “a hostile work environment due to incidents related to the traffic stops” and other unprofessional behavior she witnessed. She said the unspecified behavior prompted her to take a leave of absence through the Family and Medical Leave Act.

“I had to file a judicial complaint in order to protect the integrity of the judicial system and the citizens who have voted for her as well as defendants in her court and their attorneys,” Rolen said.

She said the decision this week to assign visiting judges to Johnson’s court was “absolutely necessary and crucial.”

“It’s the least they can do right now until the judicial board is able to take action, if they do,” she continued.