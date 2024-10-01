Judicial Q&A: Judge Kristen Hawkins

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am continuing the series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested November elections. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates who are on the ballot in Harris County, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As done for March and for November, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

Kristen Hawkins

Judge, 11th District Court

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 11th District Court hears civil cases, including those involving injuries, contract disputes, real estate, taxes, and injunctions.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I have presided over more 60 jury trials and 95 bench trials. I have been appointed to preside over two complex multidistrict litigation cases. I am proud of my work as the Chair of the Jury Committee and Co-Chair of the Reintegration Task Force. In these positions I created the process to have fair and safe in-person jury trials during the pandemic. As a result of my work, Harris County led the state in jury trials during COVID. Tex-ABOTA honored me as Jurist of the Year for my work on jury trials during the pandemic.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Going forward I will remain committed to due process, access to the courts, protecting the integrity of the court system, and maintaining an independent judiciary.

5. Why is this race important?

District courts hearing civil cases provide citizens with a way to resolve disputes and seek compensation. It is important that the judge presiding over this court remain committed to due process, access to the courts, protecting the integrity of the court system, and maintaining an independent judiciary.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I am a strong, qualified candidate with eight years of experience as a district court judge. I remain committed to finding ways to engage all citizens in our judicial system. I am committed to due process, access to the courts, protecting the integrity of the court system, and maintaining an independent judiciary. I am and have always been passionate and intellectually curious about the law, the justice system, and the 6th and 7th Amendment rights to trial by jury. I am double board certified in personal injury and civil trial law.

