Judicial Q&A: Judge Fredericka Phillips

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am continuing the series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested November elections. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates who are on the ballot in Harris County, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As done for March and for November, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Fredericka Phillips and I am the current judge of the 61st District Court. I was elected in 2016 and begin my first term on January 1, 2017. I am seeking re-election for my 3rd term. Prior to being elected judge, I was a civil lawyer for 17 years practicing in state and federal courts across the nation.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 61st District Court is a civil court. As such we only hear civil matters. Civil cases are disputes typically involving money or property. Examples of the types of cases are personal injury cases such as in car accidents, premises liability (like slip and falls)cases, medical malpractice, property disputes such as foreclosures and title disputes, contract cases including business disputes and trade secret litigation, construction contracts, and more.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I have presided over this court in a fair and impartial manner and treat all coming before my court with dignity and respect. I have also managed the caseload in an efficient manner such that my court is consistently at the top of the list in case load management.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I will continue being a fair and impartial judge who moves cases along in an efficient manner.

5. Why is this race important?

Judges play a huge role in interpreting and applying law to your everyday lives when resolving disputes. Having judges who are fair and who apply the law based on the facts of the case equally and fairly is essential to the proper functioning of the justice system. We’ve unfortunately seen what happens when judges follow a political agenda instead of the law.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

As I said already, during my almost 8 years on the bench I have demonstrated that I can and will handle the court’s docket in a fair and efficient manner. Parties coming to my court know that they will be treated with respect and treated fairly. They also know that their time won’t be wasted waiting on a ruling. I have proven myself to be a judge who reads all of the filings of the parties, and who fairly applies the law to the facts in each case in making timely and impartial decisions.

