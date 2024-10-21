Judicial Q&A: Judge Elaine Palmer

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am continuing the series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested November elections. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates who are on the ballot in Harris County, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As done for March and for November, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Elaine Palmer and I am the current presiding Judge, 215th Civil District Court, Harris County, Texas. I am a native Houstonian. I am a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. I am a Life long voting Democrat. I am a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. I am also the Democratic Nominee for Judge, 215th Civil District Court of Harris County, Texas.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 215th District Court handles Civil cases…Personal Injury, Contract Disputes, Employment Disputes, Construction Disputes, Business Disputes, Debtor Creditor Disputes, and Real Estate matters.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

One on my main accomplishments since taking the bench has been getting cases move to resolution either by bench or jury trials, the parties resolving the case by agreement after minimal court intervention thus allowing the parties to handle their case.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I hope to continue allowing the parties to have a level playing field in the 215th District Court and to be treated with dignity and respect no matter how simple or complex their case may be. Also I hope to continue offering law students internships so as to continue to cultivate interest in civil litigation in the younger generation.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is so important because it touches everyone regardless of race, color, creed, religious beliefs or sexual orientation. I want to insure that ALL litigants, parties and attorneys are treated equally, with dignity and respect without regard to economic status.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I am asking your readers and supporters to support my re-election to the position of Judge, 215th District Court so that as I have stated before I want to insure that ALL litigants, parties and attorneys are treated equally, fairly, with dignity and respect without regard to their economic status, race, color, creed, religious beliefs or sexual orientation. The citizens of Harris County have supported me in the past and I am humbly asking for their vote and support again. Thank you!

Related Posts: