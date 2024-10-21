Interview with Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

We wrap up Fall 2024 Interview Season with the best known person of the series, two-term Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. You know his story – 18-year HPD veteran who eventually served as a homicide investigator, three-term Houston City Council member in District H who served as the chair of the Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee and also as Mayor Pro Tem, elected to Sheriff in 2016. He was nominated by President Biden to be the head of ICE, but the Senate being the Senate he was not able to get a vote. He was the second leading vote-getter in Harris County in 2020, receiving 903K votes; Joe Biden got 918K, no one else got over 900K. He’s been an advocate for bail reform and mental health services, he’s pioneered a successful program that sends social workers instead of sheriff’s deputies to some non-violent 911 calls, and he’s still quite passionate about the job he’s doing. Here’s the interview:

And barring anything very unexpected, that’s a wrap on interviews. Now it’s time to go vote. You can still catch up on any conversation you may have missed below. Thanks for listening.

