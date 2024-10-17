Fifth Circuit pauses vote harvesting injunction

Here they come to do what they do.

A federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated portions of Texas’ 2021 voting law regulating ballot handling, ruling that a judge’s previous decision to strike certain rules came too close to the 2024 election.

The ruling, issued by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, means the provisions aimed at preventing “vote harvesting” will stay in effect through at least Nov. 5, and that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is cleared to investigate into the practice.

Judge James Ho, who authored the decision, wrote that the state law in question had “been on the books for over three years” when U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez struck down the provisions for being overly vague. Rodriguez’s decision came after some counties had already mailed out absentee ballots, Ho noted.