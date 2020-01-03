After-deadline filing review: Courts

Let’s return to the wonderful world of scoping out our candidates. Today we will concentrate on judicial races. Previous entries in this series are for the greater Houston area, Congress, state races, and the Lege.

Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals

I’ve actually covered all of these races, and given bits of info about the candidates, here and here. Go read those posts for the details, and here as a reminder are the candidates’ names and Facebook pages:

Supreme Court, Position 1 (Chief Justice) – Amy Clark Meachum

Supreme Court, Position 1 (Chief Justice) – Jerry Zimmerer

Supreme Court, Position 6 – Brandy Voss

Supreme Court, Position 6 – Staci Williams

Supreme Court, Position 7 – Kathy Cheng

Supreme Court, Position 7 – Lawrence Praeger

Supreme Court, Position 8 – Gisela Triana

Supreme Court, Position 8 – Peter Kelly

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 – William Demond

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 – Elizabeth Frizell

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 – Dan Wood

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 – Brandon Birmingham

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 – Tina Yoo Clinton

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 – Steve Miears

First and 14th Courts of Appeals

Covered to some extent here, but there has been some subsequent activity, so let’s get up to date.

Veronica Rivas-Molloy – 1st Court of Appeals, Place 3

Dinesh Singhal – 1st Court of Appeals, Place 3

Jim Sharp – 1st Court of Appeals, Place 3

Rivas-Molloy and Singhal were mentioned previously. Jim Sharp is the same Jim Sharp that won in 2008 and lost in 2014.

Amparo Guerra – 1st Court of Appeals, Place 5

Tim Hootman – 1st Court of Appeals, Place 5

Both candidates were also previously mentioned. This is the seat now vacated by Laura Carter Higley.

Jane Robinson – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 1, Chief Justice

Jim Evans – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 1, Chief Justice

Jane Robinson has been mentioned previously. Jim Evans was a candidate for Family Court in 2014, and was appointed as an associate judge on the 507th Family Court in 2017, making him the first openly gay family court judge in Texas. He doesn’t have a campaign presence yet as far as I can tell.

Wally Kronzer – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 7

Tamika Craft – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 7

Cheri Thomas – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 7

V.R. Faulkner – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 7

Dominic Merino – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 7

Lennon Wright – 14th Court of Appeals, Place 7

Not sure why this court has attracted so many contestants, but here we are. Kronzer was the only candidate I knew of in that previous post; Cheri Thomas came along a bit later, and the others were all later in the filing period. Texas Judges can tell you some more about the ones that don’t have any campaign presence.

Harris County District Courts

The following lucky duckies have no opponents in the primary or the November general election:

Kristin Hawkins (11th Civil)

Kyle Carter (125th Civil)

Mike Englehart (151st Civil

Robert Schaffer (152nd Civil)

Hazel Jones (174th Criminal)

Kelli Johnson (178th Criminal)

Ramona Franklin (338th Criminal)

The next time you see them, congratulate them on their re-election. The following almost-as-lucky duckies are in a contested primary for the 337th Criminal Court, with the winner of the primary having no opponent in November:

Brennen Dunn, who had been in the primary for the 185th Criminal Court in 2018; see his Q&A here.

Colleen Gaido.

Veronica Sanders.

David Vuong

John A. Clark, whom I cannot positively identify. I hope everyone sends in Q&A responses, but I’m not voting for any candidate I can’t identify. I hope you’ll join me in that.

The following do not have a primary opponent, but do have a November opponent:

Fredericka Phillips (61st Civil).

RK Sandill (127th Civil), who in 2018 was a candidate for the Supreme Court.

Michael Gomez (129th Civil).

Jaclanel McFarland (133rd Civil)

Elaine Palmer (215th Civil).

Natalia Cornelio is currently unopposed in the primary for the 351st Criminal Court following the rejection of incumbent Judge George Powell’s application. That may change pending the outcome of Powell’s litigation in the matter.

The following races are contested in both March and November:

Larry Weiman (80th Civil, incumbent).

Jeralynn Manor (80th Civil).

Alexandra Smoots-Thomas (164th Civil, incumbent). Formerly Smoots-Hogan, now dealing with legal issues of her own.

Cheryl Elliott Thornton (164th Civil), who has run for Justice of the Peace and County Civil Court at Law in the past.

Grant Harvey (164th Civil).

Ursula Hall (165th Civil, incumbent).

Megan Daic (165th Civil).

Jimmie L. Brown, Jr. (165th Civil).

Nikita Harmon (176th Criminal, incumbent).

Bryan Acklin (176th Criminal).

Randy Roll (179th Criminal, incumbent).

Ana Martinez (179th Criminal).

Daryl Moore (333rd Civil, Incumbent).

Brittanye Morris (333rd Civil).

Steven Kirkland (334th Civil, incumbent). It’s not a Democratic primary without someone challenging Steve Kirkland.

Dawn Rogers (334th Civil).

Te’iva Bell (339th Criminal).

Candance White (339th Criminal).

Dennis Powell (339th Criminal), whom I cannot positively identify.

Lourdes Rodriguez (339th Criminal), whom I also cannot positively identify.

Julia Maldonado (507th Family, incumbent).

Robert Morales (507th Family).

CC “Sonny” Phillips (507th Family).

That about covers it. I should do a separate entry for JPs and Constables, and I did promise a Fort Bend entry. So there will likely be some more of this.

