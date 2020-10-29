Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

DFP: Biden 49, Trump 48

Oct 29th, 2020
by Charles Kuffner.

Once again, from Twitter:

In their full sample, there are 452 people who have already voted, and Biden leads among them 54-45, as noted in the tweet. Of the 566 people who have not yet voted but say they will, Trump leads 50-44, with five percent undecided. (Not many third-party supporters in this sample, which is a combination of SMS and web panel.) Since independents are the new hotness, Biden leads among them in the full sample, 45-43.

The previous DFP result was a week ago. At that time, 180 voters from their sample had voted, with Biden leading 57-41 among them. You can make of that what you want. Biden led 47-46 in that poll, with Cornyn leading Hegar 44-41. The main takeaway here is fewer undecideds, and that more of the undecideds are going to Hegar than Cornyn. Indeed, Hegar leads by the same 54-45 among those who have voted, but trails 50-39 with the rest, with 9% undecided. This is the first poll I can think of that suggests she will finish within a point or so of Biden.

Again, we’ll see if this is the end of the polls for this cycle. We sure can’t complain that we were ignored.

Related Posts:

Posted in: Election 2020, The making of the President.
Tagged: · · · · · · · · ·

One Comment

  1. blank says:
    October 29, 2020 at 7:28 am

    My understanding is that DFP has a Democratic lean, so this probably means Trump would be slightly ahead according to most pollsters. However, I have my doubts about the pollsters having good likely voter models if Texas has a turnout over 11 million voters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *