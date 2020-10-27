UH-Hobby: Trump 50, Biden 45

Here’s a poll result that stands in contrast to the others we have seen lately.
President Donald Trump is leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by more than five points among likely voters in Texas, according to a poll released Monday by the Hobby School for Public Affairs at the University of Houston.
The poll, conducted between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, found 50% of voters said they already had or will vote for Trump, while 44.7% said they had or will vote for Biden.
Trump and running mate Mike Pence carried Texas by nine points in 2016.
The Republican edge held for statewide contests down the ballot, including for U.S. Senate, Texas Railroad Commission and three statewide judicial races covered by the poll.
“Record turnout in early voting clearly shows the state’s Democrats are energized, but at least at the top of the ticket, that enthusiasm appears unlikely to overcome the Republican advantage among men, Anglos and older voters,” said Renée Cross, senior director of the Hobby School. “In fact, we found the Republican candidate leading by wider margins in statewide races farther down the ballot.”
Among the findings:
- More than 40% had already voted at the time of the poll. Biden held a substantial edge among those voters, leading Trump 59% to 39%. Almost two-thirds of those who plan to vote on Election Day said they will vote for Trump.
- Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn leads Democratic challenger MJ Hegar 48.9% to 41.6%.
- Republican Jim Wright is leading in the race for an open seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, with 46.8% of the vote; Democrat Chrysta Castañeda has 38.4%.
- Biden holds a slight edge among women, 49.5% to 46%. Trump is preferred among men by a notably larger margin, 54.3% to 39.5%.
- While 63% of Anglos support Trump, and 87% of African-American voters back Biden, the gap is narrower among Latino voters: 56% support Biden, and 38% back Trump.
- Republican Nathan Hecht leads Democrat Amy Clark Meachum 47.5% to 40% for Texas Supreme Court chief justice. For Supreme Court Justice Place 6, Republican Jane Bland leads Democrat Kathy Cheng 49.2% to 40.1%.
- Republican Bert Richardson leads Democrat Elizabeth Davis Frizell 48.2% to 38.3% for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 3.
The full report is available on the Hobby School website.
The Hobby School did a primary poll in February and one Trump-Clinton poll around this time in 2016; they also did a couple of polls of Harris County in 2016. As noted in their introduction, this was a YouGov poll, so similar in nature to the UT/Texas Tribune polls. As I alluded to in the headline, this is the first poll we’ve had in awhile that was this positive for Trump, and it especially stands in contrast with that UT-Tyler poll that came out over the weekend. What does one make of this?
You can peruse the poll data as you wish. I’m going to note one thing that really stood out to me. The following is a list of how Independent voters went in each of the last nine polls over the past month for which that data was available (in other words, skipping the Morning Consult polls). See if you can see what I saw:
Poll Biden Trump
=======================
UH-Hobby 34 51
UTT/DMN 51 29
Q'piac Oct 50 39
DFP 40 36
PPP 60 35
UT-Trib 45 37
UML 43 39
NYT/Siena 41 37
Q'piac Sep 51 43
Yeah, that’s a very different result for independent voters than for basically every other poll we’ve seen. Note that the UT-Trib poll had Trump up by five, as did the Quinnipiac poll from September (both were 50-45 for Trump, in fact), and that UMass-Lowell poll had Trump up 49-46. As the song goes, one of these things is not like the others.
There are other things that can be said about this poll – I appreciate the “who has voted” versus “who has yet to vote” distinction, and I appreciate the inclusion of downballot races though I tend to discount those results because of the increase in “don’t know” responses – but this is the main thing I wanted to cover.
Links to the cited polls, and their data or crosstabs page where the numbers I included can be found:
UT-Tyler/DMN – data
Quinnipiac – data
Data for Progress – data
PPP – data
UT-Trib (data about indies in quoted excerpt)
UMass-Lowell – data
NYT/Siena – data
Quinnipiac – data
I will also note that Jim Henson and Joshua Blank have observed a shift in independents’ preferences in Texas towards indies this cycle. And now I will stop beating this horse.
For independents there are four candidates, not two. Where are the numbers where the independents vote for one of the other parties? Each of the figures above add up between 75-95%, which would indicate none of the polls are accurate when it comes to independents.
If independents could solidify themselves as a voting block, they would be the most influential in the end. 5% isn’t enough to care about when the election is over and that 5% ask for representation, but it is the most valuable 5% to pander to in times like these.
Pander away politicos, pander away.
Per David, that doesn’t count smart, independent minded independents who don’t vote. And, the duopoly is actually quite fine with them not voting. The top two third parties aren’t so much.
OTOH, while I don’t know what it says about Biden among independents, the NYT calls it 47-43 Trump.
Biggest takeaway from the story?
Texas will remain “a non-voting state” in one big way: Hispanics still aren’t turning out.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/26/upshot/texas-polls-biden-trump.html
Hey Manny,
Here’s another ‘Lincoln Project’ video you might like, that I got a good laugh out of:
https://streamable.com/lyifaw
This data is interesting, because if you read the PPP poll for Joe Biden, he needs the 60% of independents to get the 49% to 48% win over trump, a 1% win. Also, 12% of Democrats in the same poll would vote for trump where 9% of Republicans would vote for Biden.
The UMass and NYT Sienna I would consider more accurate because they are the only two who included the third parties in the actual questioning, as opposed to proposing the question “who would you vote for Trump or Biden?”. Who would you vote for? “Trump, Biden, Jorgensen, or Hawkins?” Much different set of questions for polling.
It is one poll among many that is why the average the polls to try to determine what people may actually do. The polls (average) had Cruz with a 6.8 lead over Beto. The final results were 2.6 difference. Assuming that the same thing is happening I would expect that a thight race in the polls suggests that Biden will win. That is why sees so many Republican commericals, including Trump commercials. That is why Bloomberg is putting 15 million more in Texas.
Anything to suggest that Hispanics are doing this or that has to be taken with a grain of salt. The first problem is that many people with Spanish surnames do not consider themselves Hispanics. There are white Hispanics, black Hispanics, and brown Hispanics, there are even Asian Hispanics. Then there people with a surname of Smith that consider themselves Hispanic (Small percentage).
