Houston celebrates Biden’s win

Aw, hell yeah.

“Honk for 270!”

When CNN announced Joe Biden had crossed the 270-electoral college vote mark needed to secure the presidency, Terrance Koontz elatedly shouted at Saturday’s “Voters Decide: Count Every Vote” rally in Southwest Houston.

“Let’s let that ride a little bit. This is awesome news, y’all,” said Koontz, an activist with the Texas Organizing Project. “I’m going to get a shirt with 270 on it.”

Several events in Houston that were originally scheduled to encourage the protection of a fair election turned into last-minute celebration parties when Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election. Or, in other cases, turned into rallies for President Donald Trump.

Local community leaders, including newly-elected Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and District Attorney Christian Menefee, thanked grassroots community organizers for doing the work necessary to make sure everyone’s voice was heard this year. Community organizations like Texas Organizing Project, Texas Rising, Indivisible Houston, and Houston Black American Democrats planned the drive-in rally in the parking lot of Fountain Life Center as a way to drum up support while remaining socially distant.

Rapper Genesis Blu kicked off the rally with one phrase: “Every vote counts, power to the people.”

“This year shows you that your vote counts, but you have to do it over and over,” Genesis Blu said. “We have to be the change. We need to show up and show out, not just for presidential elections either. When we do that, it looks kind of good for us.”