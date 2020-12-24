Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Christmas Eve video break: Time for tradition

Dec 24th, 2020
by Charles Kuffner.

And that can only mean my favorite rendition of “A Visit From Saint Nicholas”:

I’ve been posting this on Christmas Eve for over a decade now. I watch it every year, more than once, and I never get tired of it. Merry Christmas Eve to you all.

