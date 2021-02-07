Abortion’s going to get more illegal

It’s just a question of how much.
Republican lawmakers, buoyed by a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court and the trouncing of state-level Democrats in the November election, are pushing to reclaim Texas’ role as the vanguard among states restricting access to abortion this legislative session.
Legislators have promised to back a so-called “heartbeat bill” that would bar abortions before many women know they are pregnant. Anti-abortion advocates have urged them to challenge the Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to an abortion. And Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said at a “Texas Rally for Life” event in January that there is more “we must do to defend the unborn.”
With the GOP in control of state government and “a favorable backstop from the courts, it’s going to be a no-holds-barred approach for Republicans on abortion,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.
They’re wasting no time.
On one of the first days of the session, a freshman lawmaker attempted to stop the House from naming bridges or streets without first voting to abolish abortion. The amendment failed, but was supported by more than 40 lawmakers, about half of the Republicans in the House.
At a committee hearing in December, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who chairs the powerful Senate State Affairs committee, said 10 states had already passed “heartbeat bills” and it was time for Texas to catch up.
And on Jan. 22 — 48 years after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision — two “trigger” bills were filed that would ban abortion in Texas if the Supreme Court overturned the case or otherwise altered abortion laws. Another bill could ban abortion after 12 weeks.
I mean, they have the votes, they believe they have the mandate since they didn’t lose a bunch of seats, and they believe the Supreme Court will basically let them do whatever they want. What did you expect?
If abortionists in Oklahoma and Louisiana were smart, they’d jump all over this and build and market abortion clinics just, just like they do casinos, right over the border, to encourage abortion tourism.
It’s upsetting that Texas is willing to cede yet ANOTHER industry to the surrounding states. When you go to a Louisiana casino, it’s a majority Texas license plates you’ll see, and if they were smart, they’d do the same thing by putting up some abortion clinics in Vinton.
New restrictions will mean even more job loss in the abortion industry here, at a time when we’re already losing jobs because of the Biden war on oil and gas.
Maybe Texas could bargain with Biden? We’ll give you back abortion if you give us our energy jobs?
What is under Bill’s tin foil head?
https://makeagif.com/gif/tinfoil-hat-kZgmqy
Manny, shouldn’t you be at the Iglesia Católica this morning, praying for guidance on how you can help women kill their babies?
I have some ideas….create a chain of abortion resorts all along the Texas border. Women can drive in, kill their babies, and then have a relaxing spa weekend to recover. They’ll feature mani-petti’s, massages, seaweed wraps, and other life affirming services to celebrate the power of women to kill unborn children. Maybe even offer complimentary champagne in the rooms, for those women who abort male children? I don’t know, just spitballing here.
Will you join me in investing in such a business, Manny, especially if it was black owned? That way Google could push the business on its search rankings. What better way to support black owned businesses than this, especially as we celebrate black history month?
Bill is the inbreeding in your family stopped because no woman wants you?