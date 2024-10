Early voting for the November 2024 election starts Monday

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth has announced that early voting for the November 5 General and Special Elections begins Monday, October 21, and ends Friday, November 1. During the early voting period, Harris County voters may cast their ballots at one of 88 vote centers

“During this period, voters will have 144 total hours to exercise their right to vote early,” said Clerk Hudspeth. “Life can be unpredictable, and casting a ballot ahead of Election Day ensures that illness, work, or unexpected events will not keep citizens from voting.”

In Texas, early voting spans over a 12-day period, allowing citizens more time, including a weekend, to fit voting into their busy schedules. Voting early ensures voters have adequate time to vote and reduces congestion at the polls on Election Day.

Early Voting Hours