October 2024 campaign finance reports – Senate and Congress

We’re about to get into early voting, so you don’t need much of a preamble here. Just one final check-in on the finance reports for our Senatorial and Congressional candidates. The July 2024 reports for both are here, the April 2024 reports are here. The January reports for Senate are here, the October 2023 reports are here, the July 2023 reports here, and the April 2023 reports are here. The January reports for Congress are here, and the October 2023 reports are here. The earlier reports had both Senate and Congress, as the fields were small enough then to do them together.

Colin Allred – Senate

Sandeep Srivastava – CD03

John Love – CD06

Michelle Vallejo – CD15

Sheila Jackson Lee – CD18

Sylvester Turner – CD18

Erica Lee Carter – CD18

Kristin Hook – CD21

Sam Eppler – CD24

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Allred 68,751,658 65,430,438 0 3,321,220 03 Srivastava 381,945 358,348 593,233 27,189 06 Love 121,061 111,798 0 9,915 15 Vallejo 1,968,008 1,795,092 100,000 184,633 18 Jackson Lee 552,256 903,443 4,896 17,722 18 Turner 170,501 86,341 0 84,159 18 Lee Carter 20,658 861 3,125 19,796 21 Hook 458,377 162,150 747 296,227 24 Eppler 921,564 832,077 0 89,486 38 McDonough 180,382 156,545 111,398 25,617

We’re well aware of Colin Allred’s fundraising prowess. I want to point out here that over the course of Q3, he spent about $38 million, which is a lot more than he had previously spent (about $27 million) in the entire cycle to that point. This is why you’re seeing so many Allred ads on the TV. I see a lot of Ted Cruz ads as well, but I’d say the mix is about 60-40 for Allred. It’s a lot for us, but imagine what it must be like in a swing state. Aye yi yi.

I’ve added in the reports for Sylvester Turner and Erica Lee Carter for CD18 just so we’d have a picture of them. Sheila Jackson Lee’s numbers didn’t change much since Q2 – at this point, whatever cash her account still has will get disbursed and that will be that. She didn’t die with a ton of money on hand, so there won’t be a drawn out process to deal with it.

Kudos to Sam Eppler for raising a million bucks (he should cross that threshold this month) and Kristin Hook for half a million, all more or less without much fanfare. As noted before, CD24 isn’t that far out from being a swing district – Eppler could make a case for it being on the long-range radar for the next couple of cycles. Hook has a longer way to go, but she’s put up a strong fight. Give her interview a listen if you haven’t already.

Not a whole lot else to say here. I do believe we have a shot in CD15, and it continues to be my hope that we can narrow some margins this year and thus increase the activity for 2026 and 2028. We’ll know soon enough.

