Weekend link dump for October 20

“The Foreign Troll Farms Never Went Away”.

I’m not sure I believe that no one wants to be in the new Harry Potter series because they don’t want to be associated with asshole transphobe JK Rowling, but I very much want to believe it.

This is indeed a clever strategy. I hope it works.

“After 100 years of speculation, remains of one of the first ever Brits to climb Mount Everest have been discovered by a group filming a Nat Geo feature including Oscar-winner Jimmy Chin.”

“For example, in Maine, when driving the logging roads looking for game, I cannot have a weapon loaded in my vehicle. If we spot a partridge, we must stop the vehicle, step outside of it, load, and then fire. The purpose of this regulation is, of course, to promote safety, a concept that is of utmost concern for hunters. But if you are carrying a gun for nonhunting purposes? Then it’s fine to have it loaded in your car. It’s literally written into the legislation on guns and vehicles in Maine. So if you want to shoot a deer, you have to be safe about it. If you want to shoot a person, throw caution to the wind.”

“In other words, your future, and the future of everyone you love, is partially contingent on the ornate booger comets in organic blizzards of the ocean. Godspeed.”

“‘Doctor Odyssey’ Succeeds Where ‘Grotesquerie’ Fails: The Ryan Murphy Paradox”.

“That could indicate that the liberals know this case is not going to go their way, so it’s better to hold off on granting cert and at least leaving the Idaho law blocked for however long it takes for that case to make it back, rather than having it decided this term and then losing the Idaho injunction too.”

The solar-powered spacecraft Europa Clipper, which will study one of Jupiter’s moons, launched Monday on a journey of more than six years, to see if maybe Europa can support life.

RIP, Lilly Ledbetter, icon of the fight for equal pay, namesake of the landmark legislation that gave workers the right to sue within 180 days of receiving each discrimination paycheck, not just the first one.

“A Georgia judge ruled Monday that certifying election results is a mandatory duty for county election officials.”

“Oregon coaches exploited a loophole in the rulebook and it could result in in-season action from the NCAA.”

“Chuy’s is relocating its headquarters from Austin to Orlando, Florida, now that its $605 million acquisition by Darden Restaurants Inc. has become final.” This makes them the Olive Garden of Tex-Mex now.

Best of luck to Jessica Campbell, the first woman to be a full-time assistant coach in NHL.

“Jimmy Carter Achieves His Goal, Lives Long Enough to Vote for Kamala Harris”.

“For every Big Mac, there’s a McDonald’s menu item that was lost to history“.

“The Tampa Bay Rays may be looking for a temporary home stadium, at least for the start of the 2025 MLB season. The Rays are facing such uncertainties because of the extensive damage caused to Tropicana Field by the recent Hurricane Milton.”

“Donald Trump deliberately withheld disaster aid to states he deemed politically hostile to him as president and will do so again unimpeded if he returns to the White House, several former Trump administration officials have warned.”

Two words: Goalie goal. Rarer than an unassisted triple play, and as much fun.

RIP, Liam Payne, former One Direction singer. Way too young, very sad.

RIP, Mitzi Gaynor, actor and dancer who starred in the movie adaptation of the musical South Pacific.

“The song ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance. Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

“If you have a problem with X, you could be forced to take it up with Elon Musk’s favorite judge. Starting November 15, the platform’s terms of service will require all litigation to be filed in the Northern District of Texas. It just so happens that this is where Federal Judge Reed O’Connor, who has a financial stake in Musk’s car company, Tesla, hears cases.”

“While we were successful in marketing “The Apprentice,” we also did irreparable harm by creating the false image of Trump as a successful leader. I deeply regret that. And I regret that it has taken me so long to go public.”

“He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella… He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And that little dance he does? Looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

