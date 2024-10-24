Hollins requests expansion of Whitmire’s investigation

I mean, it sure sounds reasonable.

Controller Chris Hollins penned a letter Tuesday to the Office of the Inspector General and City Council Ethics Committee calling on Mayor John Whitmire’s State of the City address to be included in “pay to play” ethics probe requested against him.

Whitmire asked for the investigation into Hollins after he solicited sponsorships for Tuesday’s City of Houston Investor Conference — Hollins’ first as controller.

In a Thursday news conference, Whitmire said banks called and told him the sponsorships gave the appearance of a “pay to play” system. Hollins fired back later in the day and called Whitmire a “walking conflict of interest,” saying the State of the City address featured plenty of sponsors with city contracts.

Whitmire wrote in a statement Tuesday that the investigation requested is “in response to (Hollins) soliciting $100,000 from vendors for a private meeting with him.” The mayor added that he did not solicit sponsorships for State of the City and that the “controller’s attempt to divert attention from the appearance of the pay to play is under investigation.”

“It is the practice of the mayor’s office not to comment on active investigations,” Whitmire wrote. “I did my job by bringing this to light.”

The letter obtained by the Chronicle states that the controller’s office used the same fundraising model the mayor used for the State of the City event. According to the letter, those similarities included:

Both events being marketed to city vendors

Both events selling sponsorships

Both featuring VIP receptions for those who gave large monetary contributions

Both using their respective official’s names and likenesses in marketing the events

Both providing respective visibility of both offices

The only difference in the events, Hollins wrote in his letter, was who controlled the proceeds. The mayor controls the money for the State of the City, he said, while funds from the Investor Conference went to BankOn Houston and an independent body.

“Bias has no place in public service,” Hollins wrote in a Tuesday statement. “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Let me be clear: I do not consider the marketing practices of either event to be unlawful. But I do believe the same set of rules should apply equally to both the mayor’s and controller’s fundraising activities.”

[…]

In addition to calling for an ethics probe, the mayor also called for all city employees to stay away from the conference, and even suggested it should be canceled.

The conference ultimately went on as planned, but did not include speakers from the city beyond those with the controller’s office.