Dispatches from Dallas, October 25 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth we have a lot of election news. No, more than that. Also: the Tarrant County jail; school districts; rail news; Black Dandies; Meat Fight; the State Fair; and more.

As always during election season, I urge you to get out and vote. We haven’t voted at our house, but we do have a firm plan and a backup in case we miss our first early voting date.

Let’s start with election business. The Star-Telegram, D Magazine, and the Dallas Observer have voting guides. KERA has you covered for Collin County and the Dallas Morning News has the Frisco ISD bond/tax election for folks in those areas. I also read up on unopposed races in Dallas County where it’s Republicans who don’t bother to put up candidates in countywide races. The DMN also has an editorial on the big issues they’re seeing after interviewing a lot of candidates. They also talked about why they didn’t issue recommendations in any of the Texas Senate races: a combination of lack of time and resources, gerrymandering, and the feeling that anybody who voted against convicting Ken Paxton had already said what they needed to say about party over state.

In Tarrant County, the Fort Worth Report has the lowdown on the open seats on Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court. And the Texas Tribune covers ballot harvesting in the 2022 election in Tarrant County, which the Republicans involved claim shows ballot harvesting and the Democrats involved claim is staged.

I also commend this AP article about Lewisville and Flower Mound flipping the usual script on how Democrats and Republicans vote to your attention. The two north Texas suburbs paint a picture of how the old voting coalitions have fallen apart and are reforming with different SES and ethnic groups.

We also have some news about actual voting here in Dallas and in Fort Worth. Our AG, for once doing something not terrible, has investigated the voting machines here in Dallas County and says they’re OK. Who’s against them? Local GOP Chair and job-hopper Allen West, who thinks 60-70% of votes could be manipulated. There’s a lot of effort going into putting out FUD into voting here in Dallas; there was a FB post about precinct errors at my local library, where I usually vote, on Monday in a local Democratic group. It was swiftly deleted, and a separate and very reassuring post from an election judge telling us what to do if we thought our ballot was wrong showed up not long afterward. Hard to tell if that was a real issue or a psyop! Per the DMN, some precinct errors did happen on Monday because of problems with the check-in devices. I’m planning to keep an eye out for that when I vote. We also saw one incorrect vote in Tarrant County, but it was fixed on the spot and may have been voter error. The Star-Telegram also posted a fact-check about the operation of voting machines to convince readers to get out and vote.

I’ve already pointed at the voting guides, and in previous weeks at the endorsements from the DMN and the Star-Telegram, but I’d like to note that I was pleasantly surprised that the Star-Telegram endorsed Colin Allred for Senate alongside the DMN endorsement. This is the sort of thing that gets the Republican-oriented Star-Telegram dismissed as a pinko commie outlet even if it only seems like common sense to the rest of us.

I’ve left the Dallas HERO amendments for last. There’s a lot to report: the press against the amendments by the Dallas establishment is on. D Magazine has a piece on Proposition U, the one increasing the number of cops and diverting half of future increases in revenue to Dallas PD, which finally points out the elephant in the room: Dallas would never be able to take any of that money out of the police budget without triggering those state laws to punish cities that defund the police. (Thanks Greg Abbott!) D Magazine also has a podcast with former mayor Mike Rawlings to discuss the propositions. Opponents have also talked to KERA and Axios. The DMN has covered local officials doorknocking against the HERO amendments; I haven’t had any of them at my door although my email box has been full of my state senator, Nathan Johnson, telling me to vote against them. But the biggest gun that opponents have pulled against the “STUpid” amendments is the police union. When you’ve lost the cops, you’ve really gone over the edge.

Let’s look at some minor election news and other recent stories in the Metroplex:

