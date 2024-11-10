Weekend link dump for November 10

“The European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by eight percent in 2023, a course correction following a couple of years of post-Covid recovery. The 27 member states are collectively making real progress — though still not enough.”

I was (along with my dad) a volunteer for the NYC Marathon a couple of times in the early 80s when I was in high school. Getting that race up and going is an amazing feat of logistics and communication. The experience of actually running it is not something I shared. It sounds pretty intense.

“‘Wicked’s Two-Part Release Plan Solves a Problem With the Musical We Don’t Like To Admit”. And this is me saying again that the book is vastly different from the musical, mostly because it covers Elphaba’s whole life, and the parts of it that are in the musical make up maybe a quarter of the book.

“10 Scary Space Facts That Will Change How You Think about Outer Space”.

RIP, Quincy Jones, legendary musician, composer, arranger, and producer. I encourage you to listen to the June Hit Parade podcast for a comprehensive overview of Jones and his career.

RIP, Alan Rachins, actor best known for LA Law and Dharma and Greg, and was in the original cast of Oh, Calcutta! on Broadway.

RIP, Greg Hildebrandt, artist and illustrator who drew the original Star Wars movie poster, among many other things.

“A class action lawsuit filed in New York on Friday claims Paramount illegally shared Paramount+ users’ data with third-party apps like Facebook and TikTok. The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million in damages.”

RIP, Tyka Nelson, singer, songwriter, Prince’s sister.

RIP, Jonathan Haze, actor best known for roles in a dozen Roger Corman movies, including as Seymour in the original Little Shop of Horrors.

From the “Who Asked For This?” department: “Amazon has turned to AI to create recaps for TV shows on Prime Video — starting with its own original series — in a way the company says won’t risk revealing spoilers.”

“[Prince Andrew,] The Duke of York has been cut off financially by his brother King Charles, according to an updated royal biography.”

RIP, Chauncy Glover, news anchor in Los Angeles and formerly Houston.

“Most of our problems — most of the problems with the world as a whole — come from people who understand and accept that they are important, and unique, and infinitely valuable, but then forget that the same exact thing is just as true of every other person they will ever meet.”

RIP, Elwood Edwards, local news broadcaster and voice actor who gave us the “You’ve got mail!” greeting for AOL.

RIP, Bobby Allison, NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Related Posts: