If we’d listened to OB-GYNs in the first place we wouldn’t be having these problems now

I very much appreciate what they’re saying, but let’s be honest, their words will have no effect.

The newly reported deaths of two pregnant Texans sparked a renewed plea from Texas OB/GYNs, including dozens in the Houston-area, for lawmakers to change the state’s abortion laws.

More than 60 Houston-area OB/GYNs were among 111 of their colleagues across the state who signed a letter saying that the “heartbreaking” deaths of the two women — Josseli Barnica, of Houston, and Nevaeh Crain, of Vidor — “will continue to echo throughout our state and our nation.” The deaths were first reported last week by ProPublica.

“Texas needs a change,” the letter states. “A change in laws. A change in how we legislate medical decisions that should be between a patient, their family and their doctor.”

Texans cannot vote on abortion laws on Election Day, though the laws have been a central issue in key races, including U.S. Rep. Colin Allred’s bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Allred has cast Cruz as a defender of Texas’s abortion ban and, during the October debate, invoked the names of pregnant Texans who have been forced to flee the state for care. Cruz has accused Allred of voting to allow abortions in the third trimester but has largely avoided the issue on the campaign trail.

Both Barnica and Crain experienced delays when they sought care for miscarriage treatment, and experts said their deaths may have been preventable, according to ProPublica. Physicians had warned for months of the possibility that delays could lead to deaths in Texas, but no such stories had been publicly documented until now.

Doctors and patients have criticized the abortion bans since they took effect in September 2021, saying they go beyond banning elective abortions. The vague exceptions in the law, combined with strict penalties that include life imprisonment for physicians, disrupt the standard process for treating pregnancy complications, they have said in court filings and news reports.

Dr. R. Todd Ivey, a Houston OB/GYN and district officer of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said the group of physicians felt they needed to send the letter after reading the “gut-wrenching” stories. Ivey, who spearheaded the effort, posted the letter to social media on Sunday.

“These laws are not clear, and they’re not allowing women to get the life-saving care they need,” he said. “We need to change this, and we need to decriminalize this.”