Texas blog roundup for the week of November 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance is doing its best to make it through as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff contemplates a blue Tarrant County, now and in 2026.

SocraticGadfly looks at the Muslim-American and Arab-American election break points.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said with the election at hand, know your rights as a protester. The First Amendment is your permit to protest.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Current reports on a small town candidate for City Council who got harassed for being a burlesque performer.

The Texas Signal looks back at that classic movie celebrating fifty years, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Texas 2036 is all about investing in the state’s water resources.

Lone Star Left relates the spooky tale of an old unsolved murder.

Raise Your Hand Texas advises teachers how they can get involved in the upcoming legislative session.

