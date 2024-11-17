HPD’s worsening response times

Putting a pin in this for later.

City leaders blamed an increased lag in police response times in 2024, in part, on the fallout from a scandal in which 264,000 cases were suspended citing a lack of personnel.

Police leaders, past and present, said staffing has led to the increase in wait times, which this year has seen the average time for top-priority calls increase from an average of 6 to 6.2 minutes. While Houston Police Department had to reallocate resources to examine the dropped cases, Mayor John Whitmire and law enforcement experts said the rise in police response time is part of a trend that has continued for more than a decade.

The suspended cases scandal shows that what is an important customer service role for agencies in instilling public confidence by showing up to calls quickly is also a logistics problem in that prioritizing calls risks neglecting investigations, the experts said.

Agencies like the Houston Police Department categorize calls based on their severity, with top-priority calls, including reports of a shooting or a crime in progress, all the way down to Priority 5 calls that might not require a police response.

Through September, officers responded to priority 1 calls, considered life-threatening, in an average of 6.2 minutes, compared to 6 minutes in 2023, according to Houston Police Department data. Priority 2 response times increased from 11.3 to 11.7, priority 3 from 72.4 up to 75.5; priority 4 from 91.9 up to 95.1 and priority 5 from 106.5 up to 107.7.

“It’s a constant balance of where to allocate resources,” said Jay Coons, a criminal justice professor at Sam Houston State University and a retired member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “I would be concerned if a police department were targeting, say Priority 2 calls at the expense of some of those street-level tactical units.”

The uptick is the continuation of a years-long trend of officers responding to top-priority calls at the slowest rate since the 1990s, according to a Chronicle investigation. The department tries to answer those calls within an average of 4 to 6 minutes, but officers have exceeded that range multiple times in recent years, including 2024.