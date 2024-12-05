I guess we have to talk about fluoride again

deep sigh

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, is taking a swing at fluoride in drinking water.

In a post earlier this month, Kennedy said the Trump administration will advocate for the removal of fluoride from all U.S​. water systems.

Fluoride is a sometimes naturally occurring mineral that promotes tooth enamel health. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends a level of 0.7 milligrams per liter of fluoride in drinking water to prevent tooth decay.

The mineral was first added to drinking water in the U.S. in 1945, at the recommendation of several scientists who concluded fluoridated water resulted in fewer cavities and less severe tooth decay, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Grand Rapids, Michigan became the first U.S. city to implement water fluoridation in 1945. Less than a year later, the city of Marshall in East Texas became the first city in the state, and one of just three in the U.S., to implement community water fluoridation.

Now, 72% of Texans drink adjusted or naturally occurring fluoride in their water, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.