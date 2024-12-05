Texas blog roundup for the week of December 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance is now willing to listen to Christmas music as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff doesn’t like using percentages of percentages when making comparisons.

SocraticGadfly talks about his personal experiences with censorship at Facebook.

================================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

City of Yes wants us to get back to real philanthropy.

Therese Odell does her best to be thankful.

The Texas Signal reminds us that not everyone targeted by Texas’ discriminatory laws can just leave the state.

Evil MoPac has some strong opinions about certain Thanksgiving foods.

Reform Austin warns of future water shortages.

Frank Strong is already tracking a number of anti-book bills in the Lege.

Related Posts: