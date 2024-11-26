Houston hydrogen hub deal signed

As Evan Mintz likes to say on that cursed microblogging site, good news for Houston.

The U.S. Department of Energy signed a deal with energy developers Wednesday for the creation of a $1.2 billion clean hydrogen hub based in Houston.

The announcement allows federal funds to start flowing and comes a year after the Biden administration announced Houston as one of seven clean hydrogen hubs that would be built around the country to try and reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has followed through on its promise to kickstart a new domestic hydrogen industry that can produce fuel from almost any energy resource in virtually every part of the country and that can power heavy duty vehicles, heat homes, and fertilize crops,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The Houston project is being developed by HyVelocity Hub, a group that includes Exxon Mobil, the University of Texas at Austin, French gas supplier Air Liquide, Texas-based oil major Chevron, the nonprofit Center for Houston’s Future and GTI Energy, a research and development company based in the Chicago area.