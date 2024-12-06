Dispatches from Dallas, December 6 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have another grab bag thanks to the long holiday weekend. This update includes: news from the upcoming Lege session; the word on the problems with voting in DeSoto during the November election; various federal initiatives from the incoming administration and how they’ll affect North Texas; school district news; North Texas’ ties to some big-time terrible people on Xitter; the latest on those Arlington nuns; some good news in Dallas in 2024; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the Apple Classicaltronics music playlist, which Austin composer Graham Reynolds recommended in a recent newsletter.

It’s been something of a short news week, so let’s dive right into the news:

