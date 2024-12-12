Texas blog roundup for the week of December 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance is holding space for its weekly roundup right here, where you can see it.

Off the Kuff shared a couple of thoughts about where to go from here.

SocraticGadfly talks about Dade Phelan and Dustin Burrows.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted on the Houston Planning Commission stalling the silly & selfish revision process of Houston’s sidewalk ordinance.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Reform Austin leans into their discontent.

The Observer names some truly terrible people from Twitter.

Lone Star Left congratulates Rep. Gene Wu as the new House Democratic Caucus Chair and looks ahead to the task he faces.

The Eyewall reviews the 2024 hurricane forecasts.

Law Dork looks to the trans representation at the SCOTUS hearing on gender affirming care.

