621 set to roll out

Our newest area code will soon debut.

Houston’s newest area code, 621, will officially launch on Jan. 23, 2025.

The 621 will be the fifth area code associated with the Houston region, joining the quartet of 281, 346, 713, and 832.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a fifth area code back in Oct. 2023. The commission had previously said it was set to run out of phone numbers by the end of 2025.

All five area codes will service the same locations. The area includes Houston, Baytown, League City, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and other communities. In total, the area codes stretch into 10 counties and include nearly all of Harris County.

The commission believes the new area code will be able to sustain additional phone numbers in the region for the next nine years.

Adding a new area code to the region won’t result in any major changes. Current phone numbers won’t be changed. AT&T also said in a release that what currently constitutes a local call will remain a local call and prices won’t rise.