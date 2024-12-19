Now Buzbee sues Roc Nation

Back and forth, back and forth.

Prominent Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation and several attorneys who represent the American rapper for allegedly conspiring with and paying former clients to sue the Buzbee Law Firm.

Buzbee is currently representing over 100 clients in lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for alleged sexual abuse. He is also the subject of two federal lawsuits recently filed by his former clients accusing him of fraud and other transgressions, which he claims are backed by Roc Nation in an effort to intimidate him and his firm to not pursue cases against Combs. The allegations come weeks after Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said his lawyer received a demand letter from Buzbee in relation to the lawsuits involving Combs.

“The Defendants overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught in their illegal scheme on tape,” Buzbee said in a statement. “We intend to cooperate with authorities to ensure all involved are prosecuted to the full extent allowed under Texas law.”

“Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham,” a spokesperson with Roc Nation said in a statement to the Chronicle. “It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This sideshow won’t change the ultimate outcome and true justice will be served soon.”

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, listed as a defendant in the suit, currently represents Jay-Z in a lawsuit against the Buzbee Law Firm, according to court documents.

In a statement to the Chronicle, a spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel said Buzbee’s “frivolous lawsuit is an attempt to distract from his other frivolous lawsuits.”

“We have no idea what he is talking about,” the statement reads.

Two former clients are accusing Buzbee of fraud and other transgressions in separate lawsuits filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Both former clients accuse Buzbee and his firm of abuse and unethical conduct in the handling of two personal injury suits last year.

[…]

Buzbee said he has contacted authorities about what he called the “illegal conduct” of Roc Nation and his former clients regarding the lawsuits.

“Roc Nation has been illegally soliciting individuals for several weeks to sue my law firm,” Buzbee said. “These two individuals who took the bait were promised money to bring the case. Both of these cases are utterly frivolous and will be summarily dismissed.”