Texas blog roundup for the week of December 16

Off the Kuff interviewed Sandie Haverlah of the Texas Consumer Alliance about all things CenterPoint.

SocraticGadfly, in what will be the first of a series of occasional pieces after his introductory article earlier this month, talks about the US as a failing state, with this article looking at the US Constitution.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project spoke at Houston City Council public comment time about King Whitmire & his imperious ways.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Fort Worth Report lets us know that the city of Arlington, where AT&T Stadium is located and where the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals will be played, is not happy about the plan for it to be called “Dallas Stadium”.

Law Dork applauded the Montana court decision that blocked that state’s ban on gender affirming care for minors.

Inside Climate News reports on the failure of local tax breaks for LNG plants to stimulate growth.

Texas 2036 gives you its 2024 wrapup.

The Texas Signal celebrates Krampus.

The Current calls out Nextdoor for being the paranoia-inducing cesspool it is.

