Texas blog roundup for the week of December 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes a Merry Christmas to all who celebrate as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff contemplates the Rep. Dustin Burrows situation.

SocraticGadfly talks about climate crisis tipping points news.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Bloggess announces the 15th Annual James Garfield Miracle.

Evil MoPac names and shames some Christmas songs.

Texas 2036 reviews the year’s top stories in higher education.

Nonsequiteuse is done with the casual sexism of some elected leaders.

Mean Green Cougar Red eulogizes Houston transit advocate Janis Scott.

Rabbi Levi Greenberg writes about Hanukkah’s message that evil can be defeated.

