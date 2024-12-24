Replacing NRG Arena

Someone’s gotta pay for it.

If NRG Arena were a car, it would be totaled.

A 2019 assessment commissioned by the county found the arena, where the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo holds its horse show and auctions every March, was beyond its lifespan.

The electrical system was “failing due to the age of the equipment,” the assessment said. Many of the seating areas lacked handrails needed to meet “life safety or building codes.” And the 1970s-era facility fails to satisfy basic accessibility standards, greeting every visitor with a “set of stairs to climb to get to the seating bowl.”

It recommended $11.6 million in improvements it said were “absolutely necessary to keep the building functional (e.g. life safety),” but its final determination was clear: The arena should be replaced in no more than seven years.

“It was bad enough that, to make it semi-competitive and fix all of the obsolete systems in it, it was cheaper to build a new one,” said John Blount, who said he ordered the assessment as Harris County’s lead engineer before retiring in 2021. “We had a big discussion about whether we should just tear it down and start over again.”

Five years later, little progress has been made on building NRG Arena’s replacement, and the plan for a new facility is one central question in negotiations as officials from the Rodeo, Houston Texans and Harris County work to iron out a new lease agreement for NRG Park. The current lease expires in 2032.

“There’s no question, as we go through these lease negotiations, that it’s extremely important to the Rodeo that we get that replaced,” said Chris Boleman, the Rodeo’s president.

While the need for a new arena is undisputed, it’s less clear who will foot the bill.

The Rodeo built the current arena in 1974 and later donated it to Harris County, which owns the land. Under the county’s current lease with the Rodeo and Texans at NRG Park, it is the county’s responsibility to maintain facilities in “first-class” condition, a standard the arena currently does not meet.

That puts the county on the hook for the facilities, but some former county officials have winced at the idea of subsidizing a new arena for the Rodeo, a nonprofit organization that generated $192 million in annual revenue and had $309 million in assets, as of its last publicly available tax filing in 2022.