If the Texans want a new stadium, they can build it themselves

Yeah, no.

When Texans owner Cal McNair named a new team president last month, the first thing he touted about Mike Tomon’s resume was his “extensive history in stadium development.”

Tomon was previously an executive at Legends, a stadium operations firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, where he worked on arrangements for new NFL stadiums in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and, most recently, Buffalo, which is set to open in 2026.

The Texans, meanwhile, have started negotiating a new lease agreement at NRG Stadium, their publicly-financed home since 2002. A recent facility assessment found the stadium was in average or below average condition compared to its peers, with a laundry list of needs from deferred maintenance over the years. But McNair’s quote and Tomon’s history suggest stronger ambitions: The team may want a new stadium entirely.

Two sources familiar with the Texans’ thinking told the Chronicle the Texans have explored the possibility of a new stadium, though the team has not committed to that path. The team has not proposed a new stadium in the lease negotiations, and the ultimate decision will depend on what makes the most financial sense for the Texans, the Rodeo and Harris County, which owns the campus and leases it to the two organizations, the two sources said.

“Our priority has always been to support a renovation of NRG Stadium and that’s where our focus remains,” Texans spokesperson Omar Majzoub said in a statement to the Chronicle. “As we’ve said before, we are committed to exploring all potential solutions to ensure long-term success and we look forward to working with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Harris County and HSCCC (the Harris County Sports and Convention Corp.) in identifying the best path forward.”

A decision could likely hinge on the price tag of a renovation. If the combined costs of maintenance – $1.4 billion is needed over 30 years at the stadium, according to a recent assessment – and premium features the Texans may want to add begin to approach the cost of a rebuild, the team could decide a new stadium is the better option.

A new stadium could prove to be a tough sell with taxpayers. Houston and Harris County’s elected leaders are paying off the debt they incurred to build NRG Stadium 25 years ago, using taxes on hotel rooms and car rentals.

The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, the joint venture that financed Houston’s stadium-building spree in the late 1990s and early 2000s, still owes $1 billion in principal debt on the bonds that paid to build NRG, Daikin Park and Toyota Center. It is not scheduled to pay them off until 2056, according to financial statements.

The Texans also have benefited from a team-friendly deal at NRG Stadium for the last two decades. The team put up revenue from permanent seat licenses toward the construction of the stadium, but it does not have to contribute toward most maintenance costs, unlike the Rockets and the Astros. The county is on the hook for those costs at NRG Park.

And the Texans often get more money in tax rebates than they have to pay in rent, according to financial audits – meaning the government essentially pays the team to play at NRG.

The sports authority’s debt load suggests it does not have room to take on additional loans to finance a new football stadium, and there does not appear to be enough money in the county’s general coffers to take on a rebuild.

The Texans could finance the stadium themselves, but NFL teams almost always ask for subsidies. Of the NFL’s 30 current stadiums, only five were financed without them.