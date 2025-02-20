SCOTx hears appeal of lawsuits over Winter Storm Uri deaths

The question at issue is whether anyone can be sued, since at this point there are no defendants left.

The Texas Supreme Court revisited the deadly mass outages of the 2021 freeze on its fourth anniversary during a Wednesday hearing, which was well-timed as yet another cold front sweeps through Texas and strains the state’s at-times fragile power grid.

[…]

Lawsuits against most other sectors in the electricity supply chain — the gas producers, the electricity retailers and ERCOT itself — have been dismissed. That means the main path forward for thousands of Texans seeking billions of dollars in damages is suing the transmission and distribution utilities, which own the power lines and poles that deliver electricity.

Named in the combined lawsuits are CenterPoint Energy, the primary Houston-area utility; Oncor Electric Delivery, which serves the Dallas-Fort Worth areas and parts of West Texas; and AEP Texas, covering parts of South and West Texas.

A Houston court of appeals barred freeze victims from suing these utilities for negligence claims last April. But crucially, gross negligence and intentional misconduct claims, which allege a more severe degree of wrongdoing, were allowed to move forward. The utilities then appealed the Houston court of appeals’ decision to the Texas Supreme Court.

During Wednesday’s oral arguments in front of the Texas Supreme Court, Michael Heidler, representing the utilities, argued the companies shouldn’t be subject to liability under common law, which are laws that come from court decisions rather than legislation.

That’s because transmission and distribution utilities are already heavily regulated by ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and customers can complain about utilities to the PUC, Heidler said. He cited a 2003 case in which the Texas Supreme Court found that government regulations provided sufficient protections, so imposing common law wasn’t appropriate.

“This is a heavily regulated activity, and if there’s something that needs to happen differently, the PUC and ERCOT are well-equipped to tell us what to do, to change the regulations, to fix it,” Heidler said.

Ann Saucer, the lawyer representing Texans harmed by the 2021 freeze, said government regulation shouldn’t shield the utilities from the lawsuits. She argued that the three utilities failed to adequately “rotate” outages, which means outages should’ve cycled from neighborhood to neighborhood, as ERCOT had intended.

“(The utilities) could have rolled the blackouts so that one person has power for 45 minutes and then another person loses power for 45 minutes, and it rolls… (but) they left the switches off for people for days,” Saucer said. “They did that because they were consciously indifferent to people freezing to death.”

Prior to the 2021 freeze, ERCOT had told utilities to prepare to cut approximately 13 gigawatts of power in a “worst-case scenario,” Heidler said. But during the freeze, a maximum of 50 gigawatts of power capacity had to be cut, he said.

Heidler rebutted that it would’ve been “difficult, if not impossible” to cut that much power and rotate outages without damaging the grid. That’s because ERCOT requires that utilities maintain electricity to nuclear plants and prioritize other customers such as the military, law enforcement and public health communications facilities, he said.

Saucer has countered that utilities are partly responsible for that much power being lost, since they cut power to facilities needed to generate electricity.