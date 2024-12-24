San Antonio gets more funds for its first BRT line

Good for them. If only we had the same inclinations.

San Antonio and Bexar County landed a $268 million federal grant to fund more than half the cost of the VIA Green Line, the Alamo City’s first-ever Advanced Rapid Transit program, local leaders said Wednesday.

The 10.5-mile bus route will start at San Antonio International Airport before traveling down San Pedro Avenue. The line then will snake through downtown and Southtown before ending at VIA’s Brooks Transit Center.

The federal grant will fund 56% of the Green Line’s total $480 million price tag. Another $153.7 million will come from local bonds, while the remaining $56.8 million will be allocated from existing funds.

Despite its promise of speedier public transport, the project has sparked fears from small-business owners about a pending construction nightmare, the Current previously reported. Some business owners concerned over the line said they’re still recovering from construction delays downtown and along the St. Mary’s Strip,

Even so, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said the city and county will work with small businesses to ensure that the project doesn’t hinder foot traffic.

“I’m expecting us to incorporate all those small businesses, or any businesses, up and down that North-South line of the city to see how we can improve our community — not just for the bus riders but for the businesses that are along that route,” Sakai said.

If all goes as planned, construction on the Green Line will begin late next year and wrap up in mid-2025, according to local officials. The route is expected to be fully operational by 2027.

In addition to the rapid bus line, the project will include replacement of 151 storm drains, 13 new signalized pedestrian crossings and 7.3 miles of new and repaired sidewalks. Nearly 40 traffic lights along the route also will be upgraded and synchronized.