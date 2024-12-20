The coming push to require proof of citizenship to register to vote

This is a complete non-problem, but “solving” things that aren’t problems and in doing so creating real problems that then need to be solved is very on brand for Republicans.
Republicans are making a big push for legislation requiring Texans to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote, and key lawmakers are signaling that they’ll make it a priority next year.
The push is part of a national effort by the GOP and conservative allies who assert that such legislation is needed to stop noncitizens from illegally casting ballots, even though such cases are already very rare.
Texas Republican lawmakers have filed at least five bills so far ahead of the legislative session opening in January. It’s too early to tell which ones could get traction when the session starts. Some of the bills appear to be modeled after federal legislation considered earlier this year by the U.S. Congress, where the measure passed the House but stalled in the Senate. At least one calls for placing a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot next year for voters to consider. Others mirror a law adopted 20 years ago in Arizona, the only state that currently enforces a proof of citizenship requirement for voters.
Because of conflicts between Arizona’s law and federal voting rights laws, Arizona maintains a split voter roll, with a small percentage of residents who haven’t provided proof of citizenship and are allowed to cast ballots only in federal elections. The makeup of the “federal only” list shows how certain demographic groups — including Native voters and young people — are at greater risk of being disenfranchised over citizenship documentation requirements, a Votebeat analysis has found.
If Texas were to adopt a similar system, experts say, it could also potentially disenfranchise citizens, because research has found that millions of Americans — for various reasons — do not have access to documents that prove their citizenship.
And, as in Arizona, such a law could impose new administrative burdens for election officials who would need additional training and resources in order to comply.
“This will be something that affects you if you’re young, if you’re old, if you’re Republican, if you’re Democrat, it really doesn’t matter,” said Jasleen Singh, legal counsel for the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, a voting rights nonprofit that has studied the potential effects of requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. State lawmakers are putting “millions of people at risk of not being able to meet those requirements,” Singh said.
The story outlines the different bills that have been filed and the experience that Arizona has had with this kind of law, which is a big administrative burden to local officials and took years to implement correctly because it’s such a disruption to the system. As this law is almost certainly going to be aimed at new registrants, you and I wouldn’t have to do anything. Unless we move to another county, and then have to re-register. Do you have your passport on hand? There are some other docs that would be acceptable, but that too is one of the complexities of this law. It’s also just a matter of time before someone’s identity is stolen because their passport or passport number got mislaid or mishandled. Won’t that be fun? This is a priority for Republicans because their lord and master told them it was, so get ready for this to happen.
The 2025 GOP Mission Statement: “A solution in search of a problem.”
Why is proof of eligibily to vote such a big deal [in the US]?
From a comparative political system perspective, this is yet another instance of deplorable dysfunction of U.S. and state government. And it’s not just because (depending on viewpoint) Republicans either want to suppress the vote or are more committed to eliminate error and voting by those not entitled to do so under governing law, be it because of noncitizenship or conviction status (e.g., Crystal Mason in Texas, Oscar Stilley in Arkansas).
This challenge is adminstrative in nature and could in theory have been addressed long ago. Every other democratic country has to deal with this to implement the principle of the people selecting and controlling those who will rule them.
Even Mexico has managed to set up a system where each person is assigned a unique identifying code, Clave Única de Registro de Población (CURP), and issues a voter ID card (Credencial para votar) to adults that does double duty as a national ID card. Ditto with other Latin American countries.
As for Europeans, no problem showing your passport as proof of identity, which is all that is needed when your eligibility status is already reflected on the voter registration roll at your local polling station. What’s wrong with having a nonpartisan (or bi-partisan) election administration authority or commission set up to manage the database (instead of county clerks picked in partisan elections, as in Texas?).
The latest technological advance is the use and verification of biometric identifiers at the polling place, rather than just comparing photo ID card (or passport) data with the voter registration data.
The Carter Administration suggested a national ID Card and people went insane thinking it would be used for the government to track people. As conspiracy theories are much more widespread now, I can only imagine the reaction.
Wolfgang, Americans would go apeshit if you gave them an ID number. Plus, as lackadaisical as the US of Merikkka government is at data protection?
We’re a failing state, not Tex-ass, but the US of A, in that sense of failing state.
Re: “Americans would go apeshit if you gave them an ID number.”
We already have numerous ID numbers. At the minimum SSN, Texas Driver’s License or Texas Identity Card, Passport/Card or Permanant Resident Card, Texas License to Carry Handgun (some of us) and other IDs for distinct population subcategories.
No good reason why voter registration document can’t be in the nature of a picture ID or dual or multi-purpose like TDL/Texas ID Card.
Why can’t we just have one instead of multiples that don’t always reconcile properly and don’t include the entirety of the resident population?
It could be called something other than “national ID card” to make it more palatable politically and ideologically.
PS: On a linguistic note, the word “Americans” encompasses a broad category and is not limited to Gringos. It includes Mexicans, Canadians, and the remainder of the Americas, not all Spanish-speaking. Think Brazilians for example.