Dispatches from Dallas, December 21 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have another grab bag: the Lege; the Bum Steers from north Texas; updates on the disastrous search for Dallas’ new City Manager; a Prop S suit that has nothing to do with Monty Bennett; Fort Worth political news; news from Denton, Princeton, and other suburbs; school district news, especially around demographic changes; how the North Texas Toll Authority is suing for unpaid tolls; the Washington Post’s long interactive on the former police chief in Maypearl and his history of abusing kids until he was caught; local history and arts news; and a sad story about a local pup with a happy ending.

This week’s post was brought to you by a Spotify playlist called “Christmas Music You Won’t Hate”, which is mostly jazzy takes on Christmas classics featuring names like Vince Guaraldi, Dave Brubeck, and Booker T & the MGs. As a confirmed holiday hater, I found it surprisingly pleasant.

As we move into the holiday season, the news gets quieter. Let’s dive into another short week:

