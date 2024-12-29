Weekend link dump for December 29

Kylie Kelce > Joe Rogan. See here as well.

“Quite simply, we want to find the birthplace of the solar wind.”

“If You’re Pregnant, Here’s What You Should Know About the Medical Procedures That Could Save Your Life”.

“Reasonable people can disagree on reforms, but one improvement is obvious: The United States deserves a sports betting industry that does not get any of its funding via credit cards. The major card companies could see to that. Assuming they won’t, lawmakers should.”

“A Scandalous Reason Meat Prices Have Skyrocketed”.

“From ‘Survivor’ to ‘Love Is Blind,’ Here’s How Much You Can Make From Starring on These Reality Shows”. Spoiler alert: For some of them, the answer is not a damn penny. No wonder the networks and streamers love these things, they’re dirt cheap to make.

“Here are two powerful examples of how the media shapes misleading vibes about crime for those who rarely experience it.”

“Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who briefly stood to become President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, was found by congressional ethics investigators to have paid numerous women — including a 17-year-old girl — for sex, and to have purchased and used illegal drugs, including from his Capitol Hill office, according to a final draft of a comprehensive investigative report obtained by CBS News.” That’s the guy that Trump wanted to be Attorney General. He wouldn’t have been confirmed, but I bet he’d have gotten majority Republican support. See here for more.

“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

On enemies lists, then and now.

“[T]he first-round games’ lack of competitiveness is less a commentary on the playoff than on the sport it represents. College football is a sport of dud games, all the time, at all levels. That is why the good games are so memorable. If your barometer for a good postseason setup is how many close games it produces, you will have to give up and become a fan of another sport.”

“Here Are All of the Allegations Against Justin Baldoni From Blake Lively’s Complaint”.

RIP, Burt, the giant crocodile featured in 1986’s Crocodile Dundee. He was thought to be over 90 years old.

“Protracted GOP speaker fight could complicate Electoral College count”.

“How to protect yourself from AI scams this holiday season”.

“Rather, here’s three examples that fit the holy trinity of slur replacement in one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time.”

“If you missed Beyoncé’s halftime performance during the Christmas Day game between the Texans and the Ravens — or you just want to watch it multiple times over — well, you’re getting an extra Christmas gift this year. Netflix will release the show as its own special.”

RIP, Hudson Meek, young actor best known for Baby Driver and the MacGyver reboot.

“Dozens of rare animals including tigers, lions and cheetahs are dying as bird flu infiltrates zoos, with potentially “grave implications” for endangered species, researchers have warned.”

“Any way you slice it, it doesn’t look like H-1b workers hurt the native-born, even when they seem to be in direct competition”.

RIP, Greg Gumbel, longtime CBS Sports anchor and commentator.

RIP, Olivia Hussey, actor best known for the 1968 Romeo and Juliet film.

RIP, Osamu Suzuki, former Chair of Suzuki Motor.

RIP, Warren Upton, oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the last remaining survivor of the USS Utah.

