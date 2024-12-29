Charles Johnson elected Mayor of Baytown

There were a handful of runoff elections following the November 5…whatever you want to call it. This was the most consequential of the local races.

Charles Johnson, who served as District 3 city councilman from 2017 until 2023, has come back to win the top seat in Baytown and will become its next mayor as well as its first-ever Black mayor. The total combined number of votes from both Harris and Chambers Counties, including early and Election Day votes, show Johnson with 1,230 votes. The combined total shows Capetillo with 1,024 votes. With 41 of 42 voting centers reporting in Harris County, Johnson has 1,153 votes to incumbent Mayor Brandon Capetillo’s 946, according to www.harrisvotes.org. The mayoral election is a joint endeavor between Harris and Chambers Counties.

I was told at the recent HCDP County Executive Committee meeting that Johnson is a Democrat, which would be an extra bit of accomplishment in this Republican area. I can’t confirm that from any of the websurfing I’ve done, but that’s what I was told. I’ve been wanting to post about this since the runoff, to see if there would be something else written about the race and Mayor-elect Johnson besides this extremely limited recap, but there’s just been nothing. The most interesting result I get via news search is this NPR story from 2017 following Johnson’s first election to Baytown City Council, in which he was given some advice for being a Council member by a more experienced politician. I know Baytown is small and we’re all paying attention to a million other things, but still. Anyway, congratulations to Mayor-elect Johnson. In addition to everything else, he beat an incumbent Mayor, which those who aren’t too fond of their current Mayor might find inspiring.

